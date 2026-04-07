BBC reveals staged offices and harsh punishments inside bombed scam compound

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A bombed casino complex on Cambodia’s border has exposed how large-scale scam factories operated behind guarded walls, with evidence pointing to violence, forced labor, and industrialized fraud.

BBC reporters who entered the seriously damaged Royal Hill complex described wandering through shattered corridors where staged offices once ran nonstop deception campaigns targeting victims around the world.

Rooms inside the six-storey building had been transformed into replicas of banks, police stations, and government offices, built to make scams appear legitimate during video or voice calls.

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5 strokes of the cane

The BBC's report outlined how discarded fake currency, scripts in multiple languages, and abandoned personal items were scattered across floors after workers fled during airstrikes.

The compound was struck during a short border conflict, with Thai forces later occupying the site and pointing to it as proof of the scale of cross-border fraud operations.

BBC journalists described documents found inside the rubble outlining strict punishments for workers who failed to meet daily targets.

Failure to secure a new victim contact by the end of a shift brought “5 strokes of the cane,” while repeated shortfalls led to harsher beatings or confinement.