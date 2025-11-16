(Image credit: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime / Laura Gil via Flickr)

US Strike Force targets scam centers in Burma, Cambodia, and Laos

Crypto Seizure team forfeits over $401 million from fraudulent operations

Chinese transnational criminal organizations implicated in coordinating Southeast Asian scams

The United States has established a "Strike Force" to tackle cryptocurrency-related fraud and scams operating out of Southeast Asia.

The initiative targets scam centers in countries including Burma, Cambodia, and Laos, where organized networks have defrauded Americans of billions of dollars over the last five years.

The Strike Force will employ investigations, criminal prosecutions, sanctions, and seizures to disrupt these operations while seeking restitution for victims.

Operations and seizures are underway

The operation involves multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Secret Service, and interagency partners.

"The FBI is committed to the important work of the Scam Center Strike Force," said FBI Criminal Division Deputy Assistant Director Gregory Heeb.

"It is the FBI's job to stop these criminals, and with the help of our partners around the globe, we will do just that."

The Strike Force has acted against key targets in Myanmar, seizing Tai Chang websites and seeking warrants to confiscate satellite terminals linking other scam centers.

“Criminal networks operating out of Burma are stealing billions of dollars from hardworking Americans through online scams,” said senior Treasury Department official John Hurley. “These same networks traffic human beings and help fuel Burma’s brutal civil war."

Teams investigating Bali-based scam networks have helped Indonesian authorities prosecute 38 individuals.

The Crypto Seizure team announced the forfeiture of over $401.6 million in cryptocurrency and filed proceedings for another $80 million in stolen funds.

These operations are intended to recover assets and prevent scammers from leveraging US infrastructure to target citizens.

Strike Force members are embedded with local law enforcement, including the Royal Thai Police, to combat scam centers like KK Park and others.

However, some coordinated ethnic groups like the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) are associated with these crimes.

The Treasury Department has sanctioned the DKBA and associated entities as specially-designated nationals, blocking assets and restricting business dealings with them.

The DKBA is accused of securing scam compounds and exploiting trafficked workers, with revenue supporting organized crime and armed groups involved in Myanmar’s civil conflict.

Chinese transnational criminal organizations have also been implicated in coordinating these scams.

“DKBA soldiers have been filmed beating handcuffed scam workers. Rescued victims have claimed that they were subjected to electric shocks, being hung by their arms inside dark rooms, and other brutal treatment,” the Treasury Department said.

“For its participation in these scam operations, the DKBA receives funding that it uses to support its ongoing illicit activities.”

The schemes have caused widespread financial losses, with some Americans losing entire life savings.

“Since 2019, the U.S. Secret Service has seen a major uptick in cryptocurrency investment scams,” said Secret Service Assistant Director Kyo Dolan.

“In fiscal year 2025 alone, the U.S. Secret Service has responded to approximately 3,000 victims who contacted us regarding cryptocurrency investment schemes.”

The Strike Force not only demonstrates the US commitment to dismantling these networks, but President Trump also wants the US to be the hub of global cryptocurrency

“Scam centers are creating a generational wealth transfer from Main Street America into the pockets of Chinese organized crime,” said U.S. Attorney Pirro.

“President Trump wants the United States to be the global center of the world’s cryptocurrency industry. So it is absolutely crucial that Americans understand the safe use of this commodity.”

