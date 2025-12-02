Huge cryptomixer takedown sees feds seize over $30milion

Europol and partners shut down Cryptomixer.io, a major cryptocurrency mixing service

Operation seized servers, domain, 12TB of data, and $29M in crypto assets

Mixers often aid cybercriminals; prior takedowns include Bestmixer, ChipMixer, and Sinbad

German and Swiss authorities, together with Europol, Eurojust, and US law enforcement, have taken down Cryptomixer.io - allegedly one of the largest cryptocurrency mixing services in existence.

As the name suggests, this is a service that “mixes” cryptocurrencies. Because of their transparent and pseudonymous nature, most cryptocurrency transactions can be tracked rather easily, and if the user exposes their identity at any point (for example, spends a little crypto in a coffee shop covered with security cameras), their entire transaction history can be traced back.

Since crypto is the currency of choice for many cybercriminals, this is a problem. That's where ‘mixers’ come in. Crooks can send stolen money to the service, where it gets “mixed” (merged or broken down) with other tokens, and then returned (at a random point in time, to a random, newly generated address).

Servers, domains, data, and money, all seized

Although most mixer developers will say that their idea is not to facilitate crime but rather protect privacy, it’s well established that many mixer users take advantage of the service for less than legitimate reasons.

This is why the services are constantly being targeted by law enforcement. Prior to Cryptomixer.io, the police took down Bestmixer.io (2019), ChipMixer (2023), and Sinbad.io (2023).

Earlier this week, Europol issued a new press release confirming the service was shut down on Monday. It has been running since 2016, and was “one of the largest bitcoin mixers with billions of euros in revenues, most of which were gained from criminal activities.”

The operation was led by Zurich law enforcement agencies, and resulted in the seizure of three servers in Switzerland, the cryptomixer.io internet domain, and 12 terabytes of data which will later be used in follow-up investigations, and possible doxxing of numerous criminals.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Furthermore, the police seized around $29 million in cryptocurrencies from the service, as well.

"The findings will also contribute to the investigation of further cybercrimes," said BKA, Germany's federal investigation agency.

Via Reuters

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.