In late December 2025, an unnamed company in the telecommunications sector was targeted with the largest Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack ever seen.

Cloudflare recently released its 2025 Q4 DDoS Threat Report, in which it said it successfully mitigated an attack from the Aisuru botnet. For those unfamiliar with Aisuru, it is currently one of the largest botnets in existence, counting hundreds of thousands of devices, and being regularly attributed to the largest DDoS attacks.

On December 19, Aisuru targeted multiple companies, mostly in the telecommunications industry, with a Distributed Denial of Service attack that, at one point, peaked at 31.4 Tbps and 200 million requests a second. This made it the largest DDoS attack ever recorded, breaking the previous record, also held by Aisuru, which hit 29.7 Tbps.

Unprecedented bombardment

Cloudflare described it as “unprecedented bombardment” on the telecoms and IT industry, and named the campaign “The Night before Christmas”:

“The campaign targeted Cloudflare customers as well as Cloudflare’s dashboard and infrastructure with hyper-volumetric HTTP DDoS attacks exceeding rates of 200 million requests per second (rps) alongside Layer 4 DDoS attacks peaking at 31.4 Terabits per second, making it the largest attack ever disclosed publicly,” Cloudflare explained.

The majority of the Aisuru attacks usually last between one and two minutes and peak between 1-5Tbps. The majority (94%) ranged between 1-5 billion packets per second.

Aisuru is currently one of the largest and most dangerous botnets out there, counting hundreds of thousands of home routers, smart cameras, DVR systems, and other consumer gear. The attackers usually target outdated firmware or weak credentials to gain access to the devices and install malware that allows them to send traffic wherever and whenever they please.

