China completes testing on ‘deep-sea electro-hydrostatic actuator’ capable of slicing undersea cables as deep as 3.5 kilometers – new compact subsea vessel testing bridges the ‘last mile’ and could deploy in 2026
A new Chinese subsea cable cutter could soon enter the waters
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- China has successfully tested a new subsea cable cutting vessel
- The vessel uses a self-contained electro-hydrostatic actuator
- While designed for civilian purposes, the vessel has military application
China has completed the first successful test on a new deep-sea vessel that is capable of cutting subsea cables at a depth of 3,500 meters (11,483 feet).
A report from SCMP claims the new “Haiyang Dizhi 2” research vessel reportedly completed sea trials of a new 'deep-sea electro-hydrostatic actuator’.
The test “bridged the ‘last mile’ from deep-sea equipment development to engineering application,” the official China Science Daily reported.Article continues below