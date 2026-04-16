China completes testing on ‘deep-sea electro-hydrostatic actuator’ capable of slicing undersea cables as deep as 3.5 kilometers – new compact subsea vessel testing bridges the ‘last mile’ and could deploy in 2026

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A new Chinese subsea cable cutter could soon enter the waters

3D rendering of a section of an underwater internet communication cable on the seabed in the ocean
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • China has successfully tested a new subsea cable cutting vessel
  • The vessel uses a self-contained electro-hydrostatic actuator
  • While designed for civilian purposes, the vessel has military application

China has completed the first successful test on a new deep-sea vessel that is capable of cutting subsea cables at a depth of 3,500 meters (11,483 feet).

A report from SCMP claims the new “Haiyang Dizhi 2” research vessel reportedly completed sea trials of a new 'deep-sea electro-hydrostatic actuator’.

The test “bridged the ‘last mile’ from deep-sea equipment development to engineering application,” the official China Science Daily reported.

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