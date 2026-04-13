Russia launched a covert operation to deploy undersea sabotage vessels in UK waters while the world was distracted by the Middle East - UK threatens Putin with ‘serious consequences’ if subversion continues

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Russia threatens UK subsea cables once again

A Russian Akula-class submarine surfaced in the Pacific Ocean with mountainous terrain in the background.
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Russia deployed subsea vessels to gather intelligence on subsea cables
  • The vessels were tracked by the UK Navy and Airforce
  • The operation signals the wider threats to subsea cables in areas of active military conflict

A Russian submarine operation potentially targeting critical undersea cables has been thwarted by the UK, the nation's government has claimed..

British personnel, ships and aircraft monitored a Russian submarine as it slipped from its harbor and headed towards British waters.

The submarine was quickly identified as a ruse to distract from the deployment of undersea naval units based at Olenya Guba in Russia headed directly for critical undersea infrastructure.

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