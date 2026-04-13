Russia launched a covert operation to deploy undersea sabotage vessels in UK waters while the world was distracted by the Middle East - UK threatens Putin with ‘serious consequences’ if subversion continues
Russia threatens UK subsea cables once again
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- Russia deployed subsea vessels to gather intelligence on subsea cables
- The vessels were tracked by the UK Navy and Airforce
- The operation signals the wider threats to subsea cables in areas of active military conflict
A Russian submarine operation potentially targeting critical undersea cables has been thwarted by the UK, the nation's government has claimed..
British personnel, ships and aircraft monitored a Russian submarine as it slipped from its harbor and headed towards British waters.
The submarine was quickly identified as a ruse to distract from the deployment of undersea naval units based at Olenya Guba in Russia headed directly for critical undersea infrastructure.Article continues below