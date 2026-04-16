Russia hits European thermal power plant in attempted ‘destructive’ cyberattack – Pro-Kremlin hackers are engaging in ‘riskier and more reckless behavior’ in latest attempt to cripple Western critical infrastructure
Russia is engaging in 'reckless behavior'
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- Russia has been accused of attacking a thermal power plant in Sweden
- The attack was thwarted by built-in defense mechanisms
- Russia is engaging in 'riskier and more reckless behavior'
Russian hackers have once again been blamed for a cyberattack against a European power plant.
The Swedish government accused Pro-Russian hackers of trying to knock one of Sweden’s thermal power plants offline.
“Pro-Russian groups that once carried out denial-of-service attacks are now attempting destructive cyber attacks against organizations in Europe,” Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Sweden’s minister of civil defense, said during a press conference.Article continues below