'This puts organizations at risk of credential theft, data manipulation and broader compromise': UK government, Microsoft warn Russian hackers are hitting TP-Link home routers to hijack internet traffic

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SOHO endpoints are being used as gateways into corporate environments

Digital image of a lock.
Image Credit: Shutterstock (Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Forest Blizzard (APT28) hijacks SOHO devices for espionage
  • Attackers reroute DNS traffic to enable surveillance and AiTM attacks
  • Campaign impacts 200+ organizations across government, IT, telecom, and energy sectors

Russian state-sponsored threat actors are targeting poorly protected Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) devices and using them to pivot into enterprise and corporate environments, experts have claimed.

A report from Microsoft Threat Intelligence has warned about a large-scale attack by Forest Blizzard (AKA APT28) targeting TP-Link routers.

So far, more than 200 organizations and more than 5,000 consumer devices have been impacted by the attack, Microsoft said, noting the group is mostly interested in cyber-espionage and intelligence gathering.

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