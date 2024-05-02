US water facility OT infrastructure is under attack again
Russian joins Iran and China in targeting US infrastructure
Hostile nations seem to be dead-set on damaging critical US infrastructure, as Russia has joined the fray with the likes of Iran and China in launching cyber attacks against water facilities.
Vulnerable operational technology (OT) used in US water and energy infrastructure are prime targets for state-sponsored actors looking to potentially poison water supplies or erode trust in energy reliability, with Chinese-backed probing suspected to be practice for if the two superpowers were to go to war.
A joint advisory issued by 6 US government agencies, as well as the UK’s National Cyber Security Center and Canada’s Center for Cyber Security warns that the water supply is at risk due to unsecured OT devices.
Water versus the world
While most of the attacks against US water facilities by Russia-linked groups only amount to “nuisance effects” and “limited disruption,” the joint advisory warns that there is the potential for threat actors to have considerable control over certain OT environments, particularly those that are “insecure and misconfigured.”
Russia-linked groups have accessed human machine interfaces (HMIs) by breaking into internet-exposed virtual network computing (VNC) using manufacturer-issued default passwords. In 2024, Russian groups have used the above method to augment water pump controls to operate outside of their recommended parameters, turned off the alarm systems that could recognize a potential overflow, and change the access credentials to prevent facility workers from reversing the changes.
Luckily, facilities usually have manual control over the internal mechanisms, with only minor tank overflows occurring before the facilities were secured. The joint advisory also issues a number of OT vulnerability mitigations which can be found here (PDF).
More from TechRadar Pro
- Secure your exposed devices with the best endpoint protection
- Suspected Iranian cyberattack on key US infrastructure probed by security agency
- Keep your PC safe with the best antivirus
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motivations and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks. Benedict has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham.