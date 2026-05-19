Avast unveils revolutionary new modular antivirus platform – industry leading device protection & scam detection, with optional no-log VPN, data breach monitoring, and device cleanup
Avast has released a free new modular platform
- Avast unveils new free modular platform
- Avast One offers free antivirus and scam protection, with optional extras
- Users only pay for the features they use
When it comes to choosing antivirus protection, there has always been a clear separation between the protection offered by free and paid services - an issue that has troubled money-savvy prosumers and budget-lovers alike.
But Avast may have just changed all that. From the baseline, its new Avast One platform includes powerful antivirus protection alongside the essential privacy protections required for the internet of today.
The free tier starts with industry leading antivirus protection, scam protection, and web protection. Should any extra features be needed - such as AI agent protection, a no-log VPN, data breach monitoring, or device cleanup - they can be added as individual modules, so users only pay for what they need.
A free, no-frills, essential online security suite
The new Avast One user journey starts on a single dashboard with free antivirus enabled. From this foundation, users can add the individual modules they need.
Avast One now does away with rigid subscription tiers with locked-in features that some users never use, instead allowing them to flexibly add the individual modules they need.
Outside of the free foundation, users can choose from a range of free and paid addons to improve security and privacy coverage. For example, users can opt to use the platform's free cleanup service to save hard drive space and remove dysfunctional shortcuts and software.
The same goes for the free BreachGuard personal information protection which can scan the dark web for exposure, and stop advertisers from loading sites with targeted advertisements.
"People know what they value and how they want to protect their digital lives," said Travis Witteveen, Head of Products and Portfolios at Gen. "Avast One has been designed to give you greater choice and control making it easy to personalize protection, manage features, and only pay for what you truly need."
For those that require enhanced protection to scan for suspicious emails, banking protection, and remote access protection, users can opt to include Premium Security as a paid addition. Or if a VPN is required, users can choose to pay for Avast’s SecureLine VPN, which comes with a 60-day free trial.
Cleanup can also be upgraded to Premium to include extra space-saving and speed-optimizing features. The same goes for BreachGuard to include leaked personal info alerts, data breach scanning, and access to a cornucopia of security tips and privacy advice.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best antivirus
1. Best overall:
Bitdefender Total Security
2. Best for families:
Norton 360 with LifeLock
3. Best for mobile:
McAfee Mobile Security
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict is a Senior Security Writer at TechRadar Pro, where he has specialized in covering the intersection of geopolitics, cyber-warfare, and business security.
Benedict provides detailed analysis on state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, and the protection of critical national infrastructure, with his reporting bridging the gap between technical threat intelligence and B2B security strategy.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the University of Buckingham Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS), with his specialization providing him with a robust academic framework for deconstructing complex international conflicts and intelligence operations, and the ability to translate intricate security data into actionable insights.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.