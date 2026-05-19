Avast unveils new free modular platform

Avast One offers free antivirus and scam protection, with optional extras

Users only pay for the features they use

When it comes to choosing antivirus protection, there has always been a clear separation between the protection offered by free and paid services - an issue that has troubled money-savvy prosumers and budget-lovers alike.

But Avast may have just changed all that. From the baseline, its new Avast One platform includes powerful antivirus protection alongside the essential privacy protections required for the internet of today.

The free tier starts with industry leading antivirus protection, scam protection, and web protection. Should any extra features be needed - such as AI agent protection, a no-log VPN, data breach monitoring, or device cleanup - they can be added as individual modules, so users only pay for what they need.

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A free, no-frills, essential online security suite

The new Avast One user journey starts on a single dashboard with free antivirus enabled. From this foundation, users can add the individual modules they need.

Avast One now does away with rigid subscription tiers with locked-in features that some users never use, instead allowing them to flexibly add the individual modules they need.

(Image credit: Avast)

Outside of the free foundation, users can choose from a range of free and paid addons to improve security and privacy coverage. For example, users can opt to use the platform's free cleanup service to save hard drive space and remove dysfunctional shortcuts and software.

The same goes for the free BreachGuard personal information protection which can scan the dark web for exposure, and stop advertisers from loading sites with targeted advertisements.

"People know what they value and how they want to protect their digital lives," said Travis Witteveen, Head of Products and Portfolios at Gen. "Avast One has been designed to give you greater choice and control making it easy to personalize protection, manage features, and only pay for what you truly need."

For those that require enhanced protection to scan for suspicious emails, banking protection, and remote access protection, users can opt to include Premium Security as a paid addition. Or if a VPN is required, users can choose to pay for Avast’s SecureLine VPN, which comes with a 60-day free trial.

Cleanup can also be upgraded to Premium to include extra space-saving and speed-optimizing features. The same goes for BreachGuard to include leaked personal info alerts, data breach scanning, and access to a cornucopia of security tips and privacy advice.

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