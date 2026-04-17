'Global, 24/7, all-weather reconnaissance coverage': China deployed "Eye of Sauron" satellite that can track ships — and the US Navy — from its safe sky abode
China’s new space radar locks onto ships through storms and darkness
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- China successfully demonstrates geosynchronous satellite tracking of moving maritime targets
- Persistent surveillance from orbit reduces reliance on low Earth satellite constellations
- Three satellites could provide continuous global monitoring of high-value naval assets
China has released radar images showing a geosynchronous orbit satellite successfully tracking a moving maritime target for the first time.
The satellite locked onto the Towa Maru, a 340 meter Japanese tanker traversing rough seas near the Spratly Islands, from an altitude of 35,800 kilometers above Earth.
This breakthrough could give Beijing continuous surveillance of US naval fleets across every ocean.Article continues below