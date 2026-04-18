Nuclear clocks promise accuracy far beyond existing atomic timekeeping systems

Thorium 229 offers a rare pathway to practical nuclear time measurement

Ultraviolet breakthrough reduces one of the hardest barriers in nuclear clock development

A new crystal developed by Chinese scientists has broken the world record for ultraviolet light conversion, bringing nuclear clock technology closer to reality.

The fluorinated borate compound pushes laser light to a wavelength of 145.2nm, beating the previous benchmark of 150nm set by a Chinese crystal from the 1990s.

This wavelength is suitably short to meet a key requirement for ultra-precise portable nuclear clocks being developed in the United States, China, and other countries.

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Nuclear clocks - a major upgrade to GPS

Nuclear clocks keep time using vibrations inside an atomic nucleus rather than electron vibrations used in atomic clocks.

Atomic nuclei are far more stable than electrons and less affected by temperature, external vibration, and magnetic fields, meaning nuclear clocks could be 10 to 1,000 times more accurate than today’s atomic clocks.

Such precision would enable navigation in places where GPS does not work, including deep space and underwater.

Submarines currently need to surface for GPS fixes, making them vulnerable to detection - so a nuclear clock could allow them to navigate freely underwater using dead reckoning based on speed, direction, and elapsed time.