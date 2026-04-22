"The way we move light": Tiny optical chips smaller than a grain of salt could save data centers billions
Microscopic optical device can project 68.6 million scannable points of light every second
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- Tiny optical chip steers millions of laser points from microscopic cantilever array
- MITRE-led research shows new path to scaling quantum computing laser control
- Microscopic beam steering technology could reduce complexity in large optical systems
Quantum computing designs built around laser-controlled qubits run into trouble as systems grow larger. Many approaches rely on separate lasers to control individual qubits, which becomes difficult once systems scale into the millions often cited as necessary for practical use.
Scientists working on the MITRE Quantum Moonshot project have created a microscopic optical chip capable of steering tens of millions of beams of light every second, tackling that challenge.
Instead of relying on one laser per task, the approach allows a smaller number of beams to be redirected rapidly across many targets.Article continues below