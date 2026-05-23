Scientists intentionally leak photons inside a silicon chip to study quantum disorder

Quantum noise becomes measurable data instead of useless interference during experiments

Silicon photonic chip studies messy quantum environments using programmable light pathways

A research team at KTH Royal Institute of Technology has built a silicon chip that uses light instead of electricity.

This chip does not try to eliminate quantum noise — those random fluctuations that normally ruin calculations — instead, the device deliberately allows some light particles, called photons, to leak away through a controlled pathway.

As these photons escape, scientists can measure exactly what gets lost and use that information productively.

Latest Videos From

A deliberate leak becomes a measuring tool

"The chip enables us to simulate those non-ideal processes in a controlled way," said Govind Krishna, a PhD student at KTH.

A portion of those traveling photons becomes redirected into a separate output that plays the role of an environment or loss channel — essentially a designated catch basin for the escaping particles.

The researchers measure this channel carefully to track the fate of individual photons throughout each experiment.

Electrical signals determine how much light leaves the main path and enters this side track, which means scientists can widen or narrow the leak on command rather than accepting a fixed loss rate.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ali Elshaari, associate professor at KTH, notes this device works like a programmable railway junction for quantum light.

"By changing the control signals, we can decide whether the photons mostly stay on the main track, are mostly diverted to the loss channel, or end up in superpositions that depend on their quantum interference."

Turning old problems into potential solutions

Real quantum devices always suffer from energy leaks, fading signals, and surrounding environmental noise.

Scientists typically treat anything outside the perfect textbook picture as useless waste to be ignored completely.

This new chip embraces that messiness as a feature rather than a flaw, turning conventional wisdom on its head.

“Our chip gives us a controlled way to study how quantum information flows…when elements that used to be seen only as problems - like loss, might be turned into useful resources,” said Jun Gao, co-author and associate professor at Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

The chip uses photons as stand-ins for particles in whatever natural system is being modelled, allowing scientists to study real-world behaviour rather than idealized fantasy.

Most quantum experiments only examine idealized setups that ignore real-world disturbances entirely

However, understanding how quantum systems behave under actual imperfections remains crucial for practical applications.

"Understanding how quantum systems behave under this messiness is crucial if we want our experiments to say something about nature as it really is, not just idealized setups," Krishna explains.

This tightly controlled setup allows teams to replay and study photon behaviour across different system configurations repeatedly, giving them a laboratory for imperfection itself.

This research does demonstrate a clever method for studying energy leaks in a controlled laboratory setting with light particles.

But whether imperfections can truly become assets outside controlled experiments remains an entirely open question at this stage.

The gap between a proof-of-principle silicon chip and a commercially viable quantum computer remains enormous and largely uncharted.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.