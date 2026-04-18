Controlled disorder enables multiple optical functions within a single compact device

Mosaic metasurfaces reduce space requirements for complex light manipulation tasks

Eleven optical functions operate simultaneously on one engineered surface

Researchers at Monash University have flipped a long-held assumption in optics by showing how controlled disorder can make optical devices more powerful.

The team developed a new class of "disordered mosaic metasurfaces" capable of performing multiple optical functions simultaneously within a single device.

Instead of carefully arranging structures in perfect order, the researchers scattered them in a mosaic-like pattern.

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How a mosaic design packs more functions into the same space

"Disorder is usually something engineers try to eliminate," said Dr. Haoran Ren. "But we found that if you design it carefully, disorder can actually enhance what these devices can do."

Traditional metasurfaces face a major limitation: each device typically performs just one function.

This new approach uses a disordered "mosaic" layout of tiny light-controlling elements known as meta pixels.

The researchers showed it could drastically reduce the area needed for any one function, freeing up space for additional capabilities.