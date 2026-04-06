Silicon photonics is one of the technologies expected to shape the future of artificial intelligence, communications, and data infrastructure.

By replacing electrical signals with light inside chips, the technology promises faster data movement and lower energy use, two factors that are becoming critical as AI workloads expand and data centers consume increasing amounts of power.

At the center of much of the UK’s work in this area is CORNERSTONE, a silicon photonics innovation center led by the University of Southampton. Founded in 2014, the center operates as an open-source, license-free photonics prototyping foundry, providing researchers, startups, and industry with access to the tools needed to design and test photonic integrated circuits.

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The goal is to lower the barriers that have traditionally slowed development in advanced chip technologies, particularly where access to specialist manufacturing facilities is limited.

Reducing the growing energy demands of AI systems

CORNERSTONE is hosted by the University of Southampton in partnership with the University of Glasgow and the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council. Its approach combines academic research expertise with practical engineering support, allowing users to move from early concepts to working prototypes without navigating restrictive licensing agreements or long manufacturing lead times.

The center was founded by Professor Graham Reed, widely regarded as one of the pioneers of silicon photonics and author of the first textbook on the subject.

His work has helped establish silicon photonics as a practical technology, particularly in areas such as optical modulators and high-speed data transmission devices now widely used in modern communications systems.

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Interest in silicon photonics has intensified as companies search for ways to reduce the growing energy demands of AI systems.

Recent investment activity across the semiconductor and networking industries has reinforced the idea that photonics could play a central role in next-generation computing infrastructure.

I wanted to find out more, so I spoke to Professor Reed about the growth of silicon photonics, the role of open-access innovation models, and why investment decisions made today could shape the future of AI, communications, and advanced computing worldwide.