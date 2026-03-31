What quantum technology can learn from AI’s development

Quantum has reached an inflection point. Across computing, sensing, communications and navigation, the science is progressing quickly and the commercial pull is growing just as fast.

But if we want quantum technologies to move beyond pilots and prototypes into reliable, scalable products, we need to pay attention to something that rarely makes headlines: standards.

That lesson is hiding in plain sight in the story of artificial intelligence and AI tools.

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Tim Prior Social Links Navigation Quantum Programme Manager, National Physical Laboratory (NPL).

AI’s uptake has been extraordinarily rapid, but it also demonstrates the pressures that emerge when powerful technologies are adopted faster than the frameworks needed to compare them, integrate them safely and build long-term trust.

Quantum can, and should, take a different path, embedding measurement and standardization early so innovation can scale with confidence.

Standardization isn’t a brake on innovation. It’s how you scale it.

For many businesses, “standards” can sound like bureaucracy: extra time, extra cost, and a risk of locking-in today’s best guess before the science is settled. Historically, that perception has encouraged companies to treat standardization as something that happens later, once products are mature and markets are established. But quantum flips that logic on its head.

In quantum, the barriers to adoption often aren’t about whether the technology is transformative. They’re about whether it can be evaluated fairly, compared objectively, and integrated reliably into complex systems and supply chains.

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Without shared terminology, agreed performance metrics and trusted test methods, it becomes really hard to attract investment and create a supply chain as neither customers nor investors can easily answer the practical questions that matter.

When we talk about standards in this context, we’re not talking about slowing progress. We’re talking about building the foundations of progress: best practice, interoperability, methods of comparison, and shared terminology—a common language that enables innovators to prove what they have built, and buyers to trust what they are adopting.

Learning from graphene: hype isn’t enough without measurement infrastructure

A useful parallel is the story of graphene and other 2D materials. Graphene’s remarkable properties sparked intense excitement, rapid investment and big expectations.