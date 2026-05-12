AI is unlocking entry-level potential, not replacing it
Opinion
By Rohit Gupta published
AI is changing early careers, giving juniors faster access to higher-value work and skills
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Concerns that AI tools will eliminate entry-level jobs have become ever-present in debates on the future of work.
Stagnant hiring in certain sectors has only reinforced the perception that automation is closing the door on early careers, with the Institute of Student Employers noting graduate vacancies dropped 8% in the last year.
Rohit Gupta