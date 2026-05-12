AI is unlocking entry-level potential, not replacing it

Opinion
By published

AI is changing early careers, giving juniors faster access to higher-value work and skills

A person typing on a laptop and using a tablet. Only their upper torso, arms and hands are visible. Text superimposed on the image shows AI
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Concerns that AI tools will eliminate entry-level jobs have become ever-present in debates on the future of work.

Stagnant hiring in certain sectors has only reinforced the perception that automation is closing the door on early careers, with the Institute of Student Employers noting graduate vacancies dropped 8% in the last year.

Rohit Gupta