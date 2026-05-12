Why you may want to question how your security budget is being spent
Opinion
By Kevin Kirkwood published
Turning AI security spend into measurable business value
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Cybersecurity budgets are rising fast. Organizations are increasing cybersecurity spend, with many expecting double-digit growth in 2026. AI is a major reason why.
But bigger budgets do not prove better security. They prove that organizations are spending, yet boards are now asking the more uncomfortable question: ‘what is that spend actually buying?’
That is where the story starts to wobble.