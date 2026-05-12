Why you may want to question how your security budget is being spent

Opinion
By published

Turning AI security spend into measurable business value

Concept art representing cybersecurity principles
Nytt DDoS-rekord (Image credit: Shutterstock / ZinetroN)

Cybersecurity budgets are rising fast. Organizations are increasing cybersecurity spend, with many expecting double-digit growth in 2026. AI is a major reason why.

But bigger budgets do not prove better security. They prove that organizations are spending, yet boards are now asking the more uncomfortable question: ‘what is that spend actually buying?’