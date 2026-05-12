'The biggest AI opportunity is not replacing people': How OpenClaw is empowering the next wave of successful SMBs
Features
By Owain Williams published
I caught up with Saulius Lazaravičius, Vice President of Product at Hostinger to get his thoughts on how small businesses can benefit from OpenClaw
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Agility is the ultimate competitive advantage for small businesses across the globe. While business behemoths struggle with clunky legacy systems, SMBs and entrepreneurs can pivot quickly.
So, it is little surprise that since its launch in November 2025, many small businesses and entrepreneurs have been finding new and exciting ways to use OpenClaw to their benefit.
I caught up with Saulius Lazaravičius to get his thoughts on how forward-thinking entrepreneurs and businesses can get set up with and start making the most of OpenClaw. As VP of Product at Hostinger, Saulius is perfectly position