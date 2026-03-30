How to safely experiment with OpenClaw

OpenClaw is one of the fastest-growing open-source projects in history, and it's easy to see why. Connect it to your messaging apps, give it access to your email and calendar, and you have an AI agent that actually does things around the clock instead of just answering questions. For IT managers, operations leads, and developers exploring automation, that's a compelling pitch.

The catch is that OpenClaw's power comes directly from the permissions you give it. Set it up carelessly, and you're handing an AI agent root access to your machine, your credentials, and potentially your company's data. With the right approach, though, you can explore what it can do without taking on unnecessary risk.

How does OpenClaw work?

OpenClaw is a self-hosted agent runtime that acts as a personal AI assistant running on your own machine. It's a long-running Node.js service that connects chat platforms like WhatsApp and Discord to an AI agent capable of executing real-world tasks. You interact with it through messaging apps you already use, and it acts on your behalf: browsing the web, managing files, running scripts, and calling external APIs.

Article continues below

The agent is model-agnostic. You can connect it to Claude, GPT, DeepSeek, or a locally hosted model using your own API keys. Its capabilities come from "skills," which are extensions that let the agent interact with browsers, file systems, messaging apps, and productivity tools. Some installations ship with over 100 prebuilt skills, and developers can add their own.

The architecture is deliberately simple. Persistent memory is stored as Markdown files on disk, so you can view and edit the agent's notes directly. It also runs on a schedule. It can check your inbox each morning, flag anything urgent, and keep working on longer tasks while you're away.

Is it safe to use OpenClaw?

In its default state, no.

OpenClaw requires access to email accounts, calendars, messaging platforms, and system-level commands, which creates a wide attack surface. A Kaspersky security audit from early 2026 identified 512 vulnerabilities, eight of them critical. Researchers around the same time found nearly a thousand publicly accessible OpenClaw installations running with no authentication at all.