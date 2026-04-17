n8n vs OpenClaw: What are the differences and where should you use either of them?

You may have noticed a company called OpenClaw has been all over tech news this year.

It’s easy to see why, with the company achieving 25,000 GitHub stars in a day and passing React’s total within two months. Impressive stuff.

But OpenClaw itself isn’t really the point.

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It’s a poster child, a mascot for a category: autonomous AI agents are here, people trust them to do real work, and that changes the math for every automation software tool on the market.

n8n included.

Joe Fleming Social Links Navigation CRO of Featherless AI.

I’ve spent a lot of time with both. And the gap between them tells you where operational tooling is going.

The flowchart vs. the coworker

The simplest way to put it: n8n is a flowchart you build, and an agent like OpenClaw is a coworker you delegate to.