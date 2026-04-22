OpenClaw exposures reveal thousands of internet accessible high risk systems

AI agents are being deployed with excessive permissions across critical environments

Remote code execution vulnerabilities expose most observed OpenClaw deployments

Agentic systems are moving quickly from experimentation into everyday workflows, yet recent findings suggest security practices are not keeping pace.

According to SecurityScorecard, thousands of OpenClaw deployments are exposed directly to the internet with minimal safeguards.

The team identified 40,214 internet-exposed OpenClaw instances in total, with 28,663 unique IP addresses hosting control panels accessible from anywhere on the internet.

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Exposed AI agents become a hacker's dream target

"The math is simple: when you give an AI agent full access to your computer, you give that same access to anyone who can compromise it," the researchers stated.

Approximately 63% of observed deployments appear vulnerable to remote code execution, allowing attackers to take over the host machine without user interaction.

Of the exposures, there were three high-severity Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures affecting OpenClaw, with CVSS scores ranging from 7.8 to 8.8.

Public exploit code is already available for all three vulnerabilities, meaning attackers do not need advanced skills to compromise exposed systems.