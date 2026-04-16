Your OpenClaw agents can empty your inbox and leak your data. Here's how to secure them

Meta’s Director of AI and Safety Alignment wanted to clean up her inbox, so she set up an OpenClaw AI agent and told it to “confirm before acting.” But it didn't. Instead, the OpenClaw agent mass-deleted hundreds of emails while she scrambled to shut it down from another device.

OpenClaw’s adoption has skyrocketed in just a few short months, amassing hundreds of thousands of GitHub stars so far. It’s part of a growing number of frameworks built to make agentic AI possible.

Gil Feig Social Links Navigation Co-Founder and CTO of Merge.

But greater adoption also comes with alarming headlines about unprotected setups leaking passwords, fake add-ons spreading viruses, and poor storage of sensitive information.

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The good news is that with the right processes in place, agentic AI can be secure, regardless of the framework you use. ​Here are 4 best practices worth putting into action before deploying your agents.

1. Give the agent minimum permissions

OpenClaw requires broad system access to execute shell commands, manage files, and control browsers, creating a large attack surface for security issues. It’s why everyone advises running it on an isolated computer. But doing so limits what your agent can reliably and safely do.

Thankfully, there are alternatives that do not require you to give broad system access. You can build agents through a platform like NemoClaw, which runs them in a sandbox with tightly scoped permissions. Or you could use Docker Sandboxes, which use microVMs rather than plain containers for better security.

During setup, consider what the minimum access for this specific task actually is. An agent summarizing emails needs read access, not write or delete. An agent filing documents needs one folder, not an entire drive.