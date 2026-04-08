Always-on AI Agents put everything hackers could ever want behind a single attack surface

Always-on AI agents like OpenClaw are a promising step towards a new generation of powerful digital assistants capable of handling users’ day-to-day “life admin".

But if you want an AI agent to book you a table in a restaurant, respond to your emails, do your shopping, or make a doctor’s appointment, you may be opening up your digital life to a frightening new level of risk.

Mukund Jha Social Links Navigation Founder & CEO of Emergent.

OpenClaw (formerly Moltbot and Clawdbot) set the internet ablaze last month, racking up over 100,000 GitHub stars in a week (which is virtually unheard of).

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Its overnight success (and subsequent absorption into Sam Altman’s OpenAI) speaks to the wider excitement around the potential for AI agents to usher in the next stage for AI applications.

But, as power users and SMBs rush to deploy persistent AI agents, handing them the power to browse the web, manage files, connect to inboxes and interact with other agents on their behalf, alarm bells are ringing in the cybersecurity space.

Why always-on agents create a fundamentally different risk profile to chatbots

Right now, the vast majority of AI users do so through chatbot sessions, where the user’s own systems are protected by the constrained nature of the interaction. You add your data to the model, get your answer, and close the window.

Always-on AI agents are a different matter entirely.