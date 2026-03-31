'Not just development tools': Security experts discover critical flaw in OpenAI's Codex which could compromise entire enterprise organizations

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Codex flaw has since been fixed, so update now

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  • BeyondTrust Phantom Labs finds critical command injection flaw in OpenAI’s ChatGPT Codex
  • Vulnerability let attackers steal GitHub OAuth tokens via malicious branch names
  • OpenAI patched with stronger input validation, shell escaping, and token controls

Experts have claimed OpenAI’s ChatGPT Codex carried a critical command injection vulnerability which allowed threat actors to steal sensitive GitHub authentication tokens.

This is according to BeyondTrust’s research department, Phantom Labs, whose work helped OpenAI identify and patch the flaw.

ChatGPT Codex is a coding feature within the famed chatbot that helps users write and edit software using plain-language instructions. Users can turn human-language requests into working code or can suggest fixes and improvements the same way.

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