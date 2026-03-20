OpenAI is making an all-in-one 'superapp' that combines Codex, ChatGPT, and Atlas browser for maximum productivity

OpenAI admits current tool sprawl is making it difficult for customers to understand AI

New 'superapp', led by Fidji Simo, could put all OpenAI tools in one interface

The superapp may preview next-gen agentic AI amid Anthropic competition

OpenAI is reportedly planning to launch a new desktop 'superapp' combining all of its tools in one, effectively replacing the three separate apps currently available for ChatGPT, Atlas and Codex.

The company wants to make it easier for users to access powerful AI in one place, simplifying the user experience and replacing the thought process involved with deciding which app to open.

As part of this unification, it's possible that OpenAI may also look to push for more autonomy, making Codex more of an AI agent capable of handling other tasks like data analysis rather than just coding.

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ChatGPT, Atlas and Codex could become one 'superapp'

The Wall Street Journal report indicates that Fidji Simo, Chief of Applications, could oversee the change. President Greg Brockman is also expected to help drive the change, a spokesperson told the publication.

More broadly, the change follows a pretty hectic year for OpenAI, having launched a series of stand-alone products that added to the exact tool sprawl AI promises to fix.

"We realized we were spreading our efforts across too many apps and stacks, and that we need to simplify our efforts," Simo wrote in an internal note shared by WSJ.

However, the ChatGPT-maker does recognize the stiff competition it faces from Anthropic, which recently launched agentic capabilities via Claude Cowork to take action on behalf of users.

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By putting all of its AI tools into one app, not only does it make it easier for users to access them, but it also forces company workers to be more aligned, leading to a more cohesive approach to product.

"This is an opportunity to combine the strongest AI consumer app and brand with the strongest agentic app and really leverage our consumer scale to give agentic capabilities to everyone," Simo concluded.

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