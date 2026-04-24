Nvidia says OpenAI Codex deployment offers 50x increase in token output

Offers 35x reduction in cost compared to GPT-4o

10,000 NVIDIA employees now operate codex across HR, legal, engineering and more

OpenAI has deployed its Codex model powered by GPT5.5 across Nvidia in an AI-native enterprise deployment.

The model is now available to over 10,000 Nvidia employees, and has reportedly resulted in a 35x reduction in cost and 50x increase in token output per megawatt compared to GPT-4o.

Codex has already delivered “mind-blowing” and “life-changing” results, according to Nvidia employees.

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