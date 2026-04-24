'It was awesome to see it work': OpenAI deploys GPT-5.5 Codex across Nvidia Blackwell systems – 50x efficiency boost and 35x cost reduction makes AI ‘viable at enterprise scale’
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By Benedict Collins published
OpenAI has deployed Codex on Nvidia systems
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- Nvidia says OpenAI Codex deployment offers 50x increase in token output
- Offers 35x reduction in cost compared to GPT-4o
- 10,000 NVIDIA employees now operate codex across HR, legal, engineering and more
OpenAI has deployed its Codex model powered by GPT5.5 across Nvidia in an AI-native enterprise deployment.
The model is now available to over 10,000 Nvidia employees, and has reportedly resulted in a 35x reduction in cost and 50x increase in token output per megawatt compared to GPT-4o.
Codex has already delivered “mind-blowing” and “life-changing” results, according to Nvidia employees.Article continues below