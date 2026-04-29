AWS reveals its own desktop AI agent to help get all your work done

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Amazon Quick is the latest in a growing number of local AI agents

Amazon Quick
(Image credit: AWS)
  • Amazon Quick is the latest always-on, proactive AI agent from AWS
  • It'll connect across local files and third-party, online workplace tools
  • A constantly updated knowledge graph ensure maximum personalization

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its own desktop AI assistant designed to act as a personal work companion that runs continuously and in the background to build context over time.

The new agent, Amazon Quick, has been built to connect across local files, emails, calendars and online workplace tools like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, Zoom and Salesforce, for maximum context.

It can then go about drafting emails, document and presentations, analyzing data, generating insights and automating some repetitive tasks automatically.

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