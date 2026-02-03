OpenAI reveals Codex app for Mac - 'a different kind of tool' it says is a much easier way to deploy AI agents on Apple devices

Codex is a "command center for agents" for managing multiple developer agents centrally

It's available to all account types, and most paid subscribers will get double limits

Windows app and more performance upgrades coming soon

OpenAI has launched a dedicated macOS client for Codex, giving businesses a centralized dashboard for managing coding agents locally.

Described as a "command center for agents," OpenAI sees Codex more as a place to handle and coordinate teams of agents across the full software lifecycle, including designing, building, shipping and maintaining – an evolution over previous single-agent coding efforts.

Designed primarily for Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu plans who will get double the rate limits for a limited time, Codex is also temporarily being offered for free to Free and Go subscribers, so now is the time to try it out.

Codex for Mac is here, and for all users

"The core challenge has shifted from what agents can do to how people can direct, supervise, and collaborate with them at scale," the company said, criticizing current IDEs and terminal-based tools for their inability to handle this new type of working.

Being an OpenAI tool, naturally there are plenty of integrations at hand. Developers can deploy apps to cloud hosts like Cloudflare⁠, Netlify⁠, Render⁠ and Vercel⁠, generate images with GPT Image and fetch designs from Figma.

Users can also schedule repetitive background tasks like bug triage with built-in automations for even more efficiency.

On the Codex front, OpenAI claims that usage has more than doubled since introducing the updated GPT-5.2-Codex in mid-December 2025, with more than a million developers using the tool over the past month from startups and indie developers all the way up to big enterprises.

Looking ahead, the company promises to work on a similar Windows app, as well as other improvements to model capabilities and inference speeds.

