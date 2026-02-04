Apple launches Xcode 26.3, brings even more AI power to coding on Mac

Xcode 26.3 RC now has agentic AI support – full release coming soon

Anthropic Claude Agent and OpenAI Codex are fully integrated

Xcode's capabilities are also being made available via MCP

Apple has announced a major upgrade as part of Xcode 26.3 which brings more powerful AI coding to the platform, including agentic AI to automate some of the tasks needing less human oversight.

The IDE, which was built by Apple specifically for developing apps for Apple products, now supports Anthropic's Claude Agent and OpenAI's Codex directly within the interface.

Xcode already had some limited ChatGPT and Claude integration, but version 26.3 deepens this by giving the agents access to more of Xcode's tools natively.

Xcode gets an agentic upgrade

In an announcement, Apple outlined how AI agents can be used for writing and modifying code, building projects, running tests, detecting errors and searching Apple's latest developer documentation, which could make it easier to jump through the hoops that are already in place to make sure apps are compliant with the iPhone maker's guidance and standards.

The company even worked with the third parties to maximize token usage to ensure both efficient performance and lower running costs. And for maximum interoperability (a new and very welcome trend in Big Tech), Apple is also making Xcode's capabilities available via the industry standard MCP.

"Agentic coding supercharges productivity and creativity, streamlining the development workflow so developers can focus on innovation," Worldwide Developer Relations VP Susan Prescott wrote.

For the end user, a drop-down menu lets them choose their preferred model version from the two AI companies. An initial setup to link accounts is necessary.

Xcode 26.3 is currently available as a release candidate for Apple Developer Program members, with general availability set "soon."

