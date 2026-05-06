The entire AI revolution is being held hostage by party balloon gas — and it is not funny
Opinion
By Jonathan Björkman published
AI's trillion-dollar supply chain breaks at the documentation layer
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The digital future is anchored to a physical island, and the world knows it.
Taiwan, chips & semiconductors, geopolitical risk, the story writes itself.
But have you ever considered helium? Probably not.Article continues below