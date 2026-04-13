How the memory crisis is strangling the UK's data center boom

As the foundations for the AI economy are laid, the UK’s data center expansion has driven a mixture of headlines around its innovations and challenges.

But the ambitious IT infrastructure strategy is hitting a wall – and it isn’t power or space. The global memory shortage is starving projects of a critical hardware component as it drains from the market.

DRAM prices have increased 171% year on year, with relief from high memory prices not expected to come until 2027 or 2028. That means the procurement timelines for enterprise-grade hardware that once took weeks to procure are now stretching into months. But how did we get here?

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Chris Carreiro Social Links Navigation CTO, Park Place Technologies.

With continued demand for AI, the world's biggest memory manufacturers have been shifting production away from standard enterprise DRAM – used for servers and storage arrays – towards AI-focused high-bandwidth memory, as the products compete for the same factory space. This has resulted in a shrinking supply of components that enterprise data centers run on.

And the urgency for capacity isn’t slowing down. London's data center market added a record 193MW of new supply in 2025, and another 180MW is expected this year. With the government's AI Opportunities Action Plan in place, enterprises across the country are feeling the pressure to modernize infrastructure for AI.

Since the market shows no signs of stabilizing soon, what can organizations do now?

Understand that traditional planning is broken

Historically, IT infrastructure strategies have been centered around stable supply chains with predictable pricing, available hardware and a refresh cycle every few years where everything is ripped out and replaced.