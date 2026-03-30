Panasonic claims AI expansion is rapidly pushing demand for data center backup batteries

Customers have pre-committed 80% of Panasonic’s production capacity

Panasonic is assessing its Kansas plant to support additional battery output for data centers

The RAM crisis has been lingering for some time, showing no signs of easing, and it is now spreading into storage, with gaming PC makers warning that CPUs could be next.

While companies struggle to address the impact of this crisis on planning cycles, the pressure is now extending into less visible parts of the data center stack.

Now, Panasonic has said demand for backup batteries is rising quickly, and it is largely driven by the expansion of AI infrastructure that requires stable, continuous power.

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Batteries as critical infrastructure

Panasonic says it has already allocated around 80% of its planned output to existing customers, leaving only a limited share for new buyers attempting to scale systems.

Its batteries are designed to sit within server racks, providing short bursts of backup power that keep systems running during brief outages.

But this component now appears to be a key bottleneck, since uninterrupted power is essential to prevent costly downtime and protect critical AI workloads.

As organizations expand their data center operations and add more servers, supporting systems such as power backup are becoming harder to secure within predictable timelines.