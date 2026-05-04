The global memory shortage: The hidden bottleneck behind the AI boom

Opinion
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Memory scarcity emerges as the key AI growth constraint

The letters AI in a box in the middle of a vast digital room divided by beams of line
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the most commoditized part of the semiconductor stack, memory is now one of its most strategic constraints. As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates faster than supply can respond, the global supply of DRAM is buckling.

What used to be a cyclical market governed by predictable supply and demand has transformed into a structural bottleneck that is redefining pricing, procurement and power across the tech ecosystem.

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