The global memory shortage: The hidden bottleneck behind the AI boom
Opinion
By Darren Ellis published
Memory scarcity emerges as the key AI growth constraint
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Once the most commoditized part of the semiconductor stack, memory is now one of its most strategic constraints. As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates faster than supply can respond, the global supply of DRAM is buckling.
What used to be a cyclical market governed by predictable supply and demand has transformed into a structural bottleneck that is redefining pricing, procurement and power across the tech ecosystem.
AI servers consume exponentially more memory than traditional compute systems. A single advanced AI accelerator can require several times the DRAM of a standard server.Article continues below