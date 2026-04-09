RAMageddon: How IT leaders are adapting PC refresh strategy to manage the 2026 memory crunch

Enterprise IT teams have long treated hardware refresh cycles as a predictable routine. Devices were replaced on schedule, budgets were mapped out years in advance, and procurement teams had a fairly good idea what the next round of devices would cost.

That predictability is gone. HP recently revealed that RAM now accounts for roughly 35% of a PC's build cost, up from around 15–18% just a few months ago.

Analysts have also warned that PC prices could rise by 15–20% during the second half of 2026 if manufacturers continue passing rising component costs driven by demand for AI systems on to buyers.

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Dan Salinas Social Links Navigation Chief Operating Officer at Lakeside Software.

IT leaders tell us volatility is already hitting planning hard. Refresh quotes are arriving 30–60% higher than anticipated, and suppliers are compressing price validity windows — sometimes to just a few hours.

During this “RAMageddon” period, here are five ways enterprises are adjusting their approach to hardware:

1. Moving from time-based to usage-based refresh decisions

For years, the default rule was simple: replace devices every three to five years. It kept refresh cycles predictable, even if many of those machines were still performing well. Now, instead of focusing purely on purchase dates, organizations are beginning to examine how devices actually behave during normal work.

Making that shift usually requires more than just an IT decision. Refresh policies often sit at the intersection of endpoint teams, procurement, and finance, all of whom have different priorities. Security teams may also have requirements around device age or operating system support.