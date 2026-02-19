AI data center demand is reducing the memory supply for consumer devices

Refurbished PC sales increased 7% across major European markets

40% of refurbished laptops sell between €200 and €300 — a much cheaper option for consumers

Anyone shopping for a new PC in 2026 will likely face higher prices and tighter supply conditions than in recent years due to chip shortages, experts have warned.

Memory manufacturers are allocating more production capacity to high-margin components destined for AI data centers rather than modules typically used in mainstream PCs and smartphones.

That shift is contributing to sustained pricing pressure across consumer hardware categories, with little evidence that relief is imminent.

Memory constraints reshape the PC market

Sales forecasts for new devices remain uneven, reflecting caution among buyers facing rising costs, as when component supply is structurally constrained, vendors have limited flexibility to absorb price increases.

As a result, retail prices for laptops and desktops are trending upward, particularly for models that require larger memory configurations.

For buyers seeking a dependable business laptop, the cost difference between new and used systems is becoming harder to ignore.

Against this backdrop, refurbished PCs are gaining traction across Europe, and affordability is becoming central to purchasing decisions.

Data from market analyst Context shows sales of refurbished systems through distribution channels rose 7% in the fourth quarter across Italy, the UK, Germany, Spain, and France.

The UK recorded particularly strong growth in 2025, with volumes effectively doubling and overtaking Germany as the largest market in the region.

Price sensitivity appears to be the primary driver of demand, as 40% of refurbished laptops fall within the €200 to €300 price range.

At the same time, the €300 to €400 segment expanded from 15% to 23% of the refurbished market within a year, meaning some buyers are willing to spend more for improved specifications.

Another dimension that favors the growth of secondhand laptops is environmental considerations.

A 2024 United Nations report warned that global electronic waste is being generated almost five times faster than it is being formally recycled - with average annual electronic waste per person stands at 11.2kg, underscoring the scale of the challenge.

Upcoming laws like the EU Right to Repair seek to make electronic devices repairable even after moving from one user to another.

Such laws aim to improve access to spare parts and repair services, making it easier and more affordable for consumers and businesses to fix devices.

Whether buying secondhand is prudent depends on tolerance for older hardware and potential limitations in warranty coverage.

However, as long as memory supply remains tight and new-device prices continue to rise, refurbished systems are likely to remain under serious consideration for cost-conscious buyers.

Via The Register

