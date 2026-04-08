What is an MVNO and why should I use one?

Opinion
By published

How MVNOs are reshaping the mobile market

Hacking red and blue digital binary code matrix 01 background.
(Image credit: Quardia via Shutterstock)

For many people, choosing the right mobile provider used to be simple, choosing whoever had the best price and coverage in a market dominated by the major network operators.

But now the landscape has drastically changed. We live in an always-on digital world where access to mobile connectivity is expected at all times.

Article continues below
Kadams Radhakrishnan

Chief Technical Director of Lyca Mobile.

Speed and reliability, international connectivity capabilities, contract flexibility, and ease of switching are all major factors, and that has created a mobile market made up of a diverse range of providers offering different specialisms.

The ecosystem is largely built around two types of providers: Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs).

MVNOs, in particular, have become increasingly prominent in recent years, and with evolving technology and rising expectations, it has never been more important for consumers to understand what MVNOs offer and the options at their fingertips.

It’s never been more important for consumers to understand the market and the options at their fingertips.

What makes an MVNO?

MVNO providers lease network capacity from established MNO providers, for example, Lyca Mobile uses EE’s network.

With that, MVNOs develop their own pricing models for pay-as-you-go and pay monthly plans, offer their own services such as EU roaming deals, and deliver their own customer experience offerings such as loyalty programs.

In essence, they offer the same overall connectivity as an MNO under their own brand.