Lidl signs deal with 1Global for new MVNO

Looks to offer low-cost, short-term mobile plans

Lidl boasts over 100 million customers worldwide

Lidl has signed a deak to create a new MVNO offering mobile phone plans to its customers.

The as-yet-unnamed new MNVO will look to offer "simple, digital, and affordable mobile plans" for users across the world.

The supermarket giant has stores in 30 countries across the world, and boasts 100 million customers, making for a huge possible customer base.

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Lidl expansion

Lidl says its deal with telecoms firm 1Global will look to address "a key need" for customers - getting access to reliable, flexible and affordable connectivity without being locked into long-term contracts.

“We are democratizing mobile communications," noted Julian Beer, Executive Vice President of Purchasing at Lidl International. "In doing so, we are setting new standards and making affordable mobile communications easier than ever for our customers. By integrating state-of-the-art technology, we can meet the needs of millions of customers for uncomplicated connectivity for their devices."

Lidl does already provide mobile deals in several countries via its existing MVNO Lidl Connect. The company operates in Germany using Vodafone’s network, in Switzerland with Salt Mobile, and in Austria on Drei’s infrastructure - but will now look to expand this into new markets across the world.

The deal will see Lidl take a 9.9% stake in 1Global, which already has partnerships with operators in 12 countries.

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“Lidl is the partner that shares our vision: We want to make mobile communications as intuitive, flexible, and digital as possible for millions of people," noted Hakan Koç, founder and CEO of 1Global.

"Our technology focuses on digital offerings tailored to the needs of users and their various devices. We want to successfully drive the technological transformation of the global telecommunications market in the best interests of people.”