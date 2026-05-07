BT lays out plans to become 'digital backbone' of the UK for consumers and businesses alike
News
By Mike Moore published
BT has big plans for UK expansion, not least for Euro 2028.
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
- BT reveals host of new offerings for businesses and consumer users across the UK
- Business users will now get free security tools as part of BT contract
- BT also selected as official telecoms partner of Euro 2028
BT has announced a host of new updates and upgrades for its customers across the UK, as well as revealing it has been chosen as the official telecommunications partner for the upcoming Euro 2028 football tournament.
Launching a new "Behind Brilliant Things" at London's Wembley Stadium, the company unveiled a host of new announcements as it looks to continue its role as a mainstay of UK connectivity.
Along with its Euro 2028 news, the company also revealed the comeback of its BT Mobile brand, new eSIM offerings, and extra security tools for business and customer accounts.