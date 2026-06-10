BT is the first UK firm to join Anthropic's Project Glasswing

High-risk Claude Mythos Preview model is limited to select partners only

UK infrastructure set for major security boost – BT already blocks 4m attacks daily

BT has become the first UK company to publicly confirm membership of Anthropic’s Project Glasswing, a cybersecurity initiative that grants partners access to the company’s most advanced cybersecurity model ,Claude Mythos Preview.

The announcement was made at the UK Government’s AI Adoption Summit, where BT CEO Allison Kirkby declared the partnership would help the company to defend both its own networks and customer systems against evolving and sophisticated attacks.

“AI only works at scale when it is underpinned by future-ready networks that are secure, resilient, safe,” Kirkby said, committing to “working with Government to support the further development and deployment of sovereign British AI capability, so that the UK can be an AI maker and not just a taker.”

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BT joins Anthropic’s Project Glasswing

Anthropic launched Project Glasswing in April 2026 with select partners in response to AI-fuelled attacks.

At the time, Anthropic boasted that Claude Mythos Preview had already found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities spanning every major OS and browser.

While the frontier model has proven benefits across identifying previously unknown software vulnerabilities (including 16- and a 27-year-old vulnerabilities), generating potential exploit paths and recommending security patches, it remains unreleased to the general public over concerns that it could be misused by attackers.

Many regard it as the current epitome of AI fighting AI, or fighting fire with fire, putting the most capable and powerful model up against the rising volume and sophistication of attacks that AI itself has enabled.