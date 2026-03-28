Outdated devices increase instability and put enterprise security at serious risk

Windows and Mac laptops face uneven update adoption across global organizations

Application crashes and forced shutdowns disrupt employee workflows and productivity

Many workplace devices are running outdated software, leaving enterprises exposed to stability issues and security gaps that can disrupt workflows.

New data from Omnissa found update adoption differs across platforms, and delayed patching often causes inconsistent performance across mixed fleets of business laptops and desktops.

The research reveals that enterprises often consider Macs a six-year asset, while Windows PCs tend to be replaced after about three years.

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Device lifecycle differences emerge

The data identifies clear differences in stability between operating systems used in enterprise settings - namely, Windows devices recorded 3.1 times more forced shutdowns and 2.2 times more application crashes compared with macOS systems.

In addition, Windows environments experienced 7.5 times more application hangs, increasing the likelihood of repeated workflow interruptions.

These disruptions have a measurable impact, with employees requiring nearly 24 minutes to refocus after each interruption.

Such disparities reinforce the need for granular telemetry data to guide device acquisition decisions and ensure business laptops align with employee requirements.