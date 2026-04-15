Gartner claims PC shipments were up 4% year-over-year, but price hikes continue to taint consumer demand

Apple's success with the MacBook Neo saw shipments and market share rise

2026 could see a sharp decline in the number of PCs sold

New data from Gartner has claimed PC shipments continued to rise in the first quarter of 2026, albeit by a relatively small 4% year-over-year margin.

However, it might not quite be the growth companies were hoping for, with demand dwindling as a result of continually rising costs caused by memory and chip shortages.

Instead, Gartner suggests it might have been inventory build-ups behind the rise, with companies anticipating further price hikes in Q2 2026.

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PC shipments rise, but maybe as a result of stockpiling

Among the manufacturers monitored, Apple saw the bigger year-over-year growth of 12.7%, which Gartner credits with impressive demand for the MacBook Neo among education buyers and new Mac users.

"This strategic positioning enabled Apple to attract cost-conscious consumers seeking high-performance devices, further solidifying its competitive advantage in the segment," Research Principal Rishi Padhi commented.

Apple CEO Tim Cook declared the "best launch week ever for first-time Mac customers," with many sources now pointing at Apple having increased 2026 production capacity to 10 million Neo devices to keep up with demand.

Apple held 10.6% of the worldwide PC market in Q1 2026, up from 9.8% in Q1 2025.