Is your IT ticket being lost in the 'ghost shift'? New report finds nearly half of complaints now land after hours
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By Craig Hale published
Hybrid workers are increasingly submitting IT tickets after hours
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- One in two IT requests happen outside of the 9-5, new report claims
- Despite being spread out, most requests are still routine in nature
- AI-powered automation and self-service could help plug the gap and reduce downtime
Flexible and hybrid working routines have introduced a new challenge for IT departments – with workers now putting in a shift before or after the traditional 9-5, many are being left waiting hours before IT picks up their support ticket.
New data from Freshworks has claimed nearly half (47%) of IT requests are now being made outside of standard business hours during what's being called the 'ghost shift', with weekends running at around 35% of weekday levels.
Most after-hours requests are routine, the report reveals, including password resets, MFA unlocks and access requests, and escalation rates are no different to daytime norms of around 6-8%.Article continues below