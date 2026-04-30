Why businesses are shifting from cloud to on-prem amid the agent boom
As AI becomes more embedded, it may be a cost burden for businesses
Offering speed, flexibility, and the ability to scale without heavy upfront investment, the public cloud has for years been the model of efficiency. But as AI becomes embedded across every function of organizations, what once seemed like convenience now looks a lot more like a permanent cost burden.
That’s why many businesses are shifting from a cloud-first mindset toward a more balanced, hybrid approach, one that sees AI workloads brought back on-premise
Senior Product Director of MINISFORUM.
Cloud used to be a major cost saver, but in 2026, the economics are changing quickly. Ingress and egress fees, combined with the premium charged for GPU compute cycles, have ballooned as more AI models run.Article continues below