Evolving observability architecture for cloud-scale event data
Opinion
By Eric Tschetter published
Decoupled, event-native observability for scalable telemetry systems
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Modern businesses produce massive amounts of telemetry, and as systems grow more complex, the risk of failure rises with them.
Under normal conditions, observability platforms perform well, delivering responsive dashboards and reliable alerts.
But during incidents, when queries expand across longer time ranges and more stakeholders join the investigations, those same systems often slow down, revealing critical limitations when they matter most.Article continues below