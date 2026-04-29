Evolving observability architecture for cloud-scale event data

Opinion
By published

Decoupled, event-native observability for scalable telemetry systems

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Modern businesses produce massive amounts of telemetry, and as systems grow more complex, the risk of failure rises with them.

Under normal conditions, observability platforms perform well, delivering responsive dashboards and reliable alerts.

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