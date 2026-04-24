Balancing trust and control to unlock AI-powered networking

AI has firmly moved beyond experimentation in enterprise IT. In 2026, it is embedded in day-to-day operations, including the network, which is evolving to meet the speed, scale, and adaptability that AI-driven systems demand - handling continuous data flows, adapting to shifting workloads, and supporting systems to run faster, smarter, and more reliably.

Markus Nispel Social Links Navigation Head of AI Engineering & EMEA CTO at Extreme Networks.

Enterprises are now using AI to automate core network operations and other functions across the network and security lifecycle. The results are tangible: 90% of organizations report ROI from AI in networking, with 63% realizing value within a quarter, and 87% are already using AI across at least a quarter of their network operations.

Despite these advances, full autonomy remains rare. While 89% of leaders would trust AI agents to take specific, narrow network actions without human oversight, only 10% would allow fully autonomous decision-making.

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This sums up where organizations are right now: they are embracing AI-powered automation, but they’re not ready to relinquish control entirely. Instead, they’re landing somewhere in the middle, in a phase of guided autonomy.

Why trust hasn’t yet translated into action

The hesitation is not about whether AI works, its value is already being demonstrated. AI is now used in core networking tasks such as performance monitoring, anomaly detection, capacity planning and troubleshooting, where speed and responsiveness are essential for most operations.

These are also the areas where organizations are reporting the most immediate benefits.

At the same time, the network plays a uniquely critical role supporting AI and agentic workloads across the enterprise. It underpins customer experience, supply chains, financial transactions and a wide range of business operations. When something goes wrong, the impact is immediate and visible.