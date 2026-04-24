I review gaming gear for a living — here's everything I've packed to obliterate boredom on a 13-hour flight
Forget the in-flight entertainment
By the time you read this, I'll have done one leg of a trip from London to Singapore. Although I'm not looking forward to chowing down on some overly salted, reheated plane food, I at least know that I won't be wanting for entertainment because I've packed the ultimate selection of boredom-busting gaming gear.
I not only take long-haul flights all the time as part of my work here at TechRadar Gaming, but also test all the latest gaming consoles, titles, and accessories. It's a pretty dreamy combination, as it means I have access to loads of handheld gaming consoles, compatible games, cases, headphones, and more to keep me occupied.
But what am I using this time around? My go-to handheld right now is the Nintendo Switch 2, which I'm pairing with a handful of games from my backlog and a range of useful accessories like my trust screen protector and case. For audio, the combination of excellent audio and ANC in the terrific SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds is a real lifesaver on flights, too.
Here's everything I've got packed in my bag for my current trip.
Switch 2 essentials for the traveling gamer - quick links
- Nintendo Switch 2 consoles: save $19 on the Super Mario Galaxy bundle
- Switch 2 cases: get 10% off a Belkin Switch 2 travel kit
- Switch 2 earbuds: get the SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds with a $33 discount
- Switch 2 games: save $10 on Tears of the Kingdom for Switch 2
My gaming must-haves for a long flight
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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