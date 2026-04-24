By the time you read this, I'll have done one leg of a trip from London to Singapore. Although I'm not looking forward to chowing down on some overly salted, reheated plane food, I at least know that I won't be wanting for entertainment because I've packed the ultimate selection of boredom-busting gaming gear.

I not only take long-haul flights all the time as part of my work here at TechRadar Gaming, but also test all the latest gaming consoles, titles, and accessories. It's a pretty dreamy combination, as it means I have access to loads of handheld gaming consoles, compatible games, cases, headphones, and more to keep me occupied.

But what am I using this time around? My go-to handheld right now is the Nintendo Switch 2, which I'm pairing with a handful of games from my backlog and a range of useful accessories like my trust screen protector and case. For audio, the combination of excellent audio and ANC in the terrific SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds is a real lifesaver on flights, too.

Here's everything I've got packed in my bag for my current trip.

My gaming must-haves for a long flight

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