Governing the hidden risks of generative AI in the enterprise

Generative AI has quickly moved from experimentation to everyday business use. Organizations are deploying large language models and AI copilots to accelerate workflows, improve productivity and unlock new services across functions from marketing to software development.

Ian Jeffs Social Links Navigation ISG Country Manager at Lenovo UK&I.

Yet as adoption spreads across the enterprise, the governance structures surrounding these systems are often lagging behind. Many organizations remain focused on the productivity benefits of generative AI while overlooking the operational, security and reputational risks that accompany its deployment.

Research from the British Standards Institution highlights this gap: fewer than a quarter of business leaders say their organization has an AI governance program in place. As generative AI becomes embedded in critical workflows, governance, security and human oversight must evolve just as rapidly as the technology itself.

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A new kind of security challenge

Generative AI systems introduce a fundamentally different risk profile compared with traditional enterprise software. Unlike deterministic applications, large language models respond dynamically to natural-language inputs, making them more difficult to control and secure.

One of the most widely recognized risks is prompt injection, where malicious actors craft inputs designed to manipulate model behavior, bypass safeguards or extract sensitive information. However, this is only one dimension of a broader challenge.

As generative AI tools become integrated into enterprise platforms, they can also be exploited to automate phishing campaigns, generate malicious code or accelerate other cyber threats. The scale and speed at which AI systems operate means these risks can proliferate quickly if safeguards are not carefully designed.

Security strategies must therefore move beyond static protections. Organizations are increasingly adopting secure-by-design approaches that embed safeguards throughout the lifecycle of AI systems, from the data used to train models through to deployment and ongoing monitoring.