Tame your AI gremlins before the chaos becomes permanent

There’s a word that sums up where the software industry is right now: chaos. I was going to write “is heading,” but that would have been accurate six months ago. It’s here already.

AI coding has made it cheap to change any software you want, so everyone has started changing everything at the same time: infrastructure, internal tools, APIs, security models, CI pipelines, even entire product surfaces.

The cost of producing code is falling fast, but the cost of understanding what that code does has not. That mismatch is where your AI gremlins live.

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Avery Pennarun Social Links Navigation CEO and Co-founder of Tailscale.

For the past couple of years, the loudest AI security conversation has been about employees pasting sensitive data into chatbots. That’s a real concern, and it deserves attention, but it’s not the problem that will define the next wave of incidents, because the real shift isn’t AI that talks. It’s AI that acts.

Coding assistants now open pull requests, and agents merge branches, file tickets, trigger CI jobs, query databases, and call internal APIs. In a growing number of organizations, these systems are no longer experiments. They are part of how work gets done.

That changes the risk category: “shadow AI” stops being a policy issue and starts being a privileged access issue.

Once an agent can take actions, the question isn’t “Did someone paste the wrong thing into a prompt?” It’s “Who did what, using which credentials, and under what authority?” Most organizations still can’t answer that cleanly.